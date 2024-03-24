Qatar’s Hamad Al Sahouti makes Moto3 debut

In 2022, the Qatari rider Hamad Al Sahouti finished third at the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup.

Qatar’s Hamad Al Sahouti made his Moto3 World Championship debut with the Rivacold Snipers Team, finishing 24th in the qualifying for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix at the Portimao Circuit on Saturday.

The Qatar rider, who had been making his way in the racing world, filled in for injured David Almansa, who fractured his hand and had to skip the GP.

Al Sahouti’s qualifying lap time was 1.51.625 secs at the Portimao track.

Ahead of the Qatari driver was Jose Antonio Rueda of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in first place at 1.46.379 secs, followed by Joel Kelso of Boe Motorsports at 1:46.438 secs in second place.

David Alonso of CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team came in third, clocking in 1.46.497 secs.

Competing at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan in 2022, Qatar’s Al Sahouti was just 0.328 seconds behind Japan’s Shinya Ezawa, bringing the win to his home track.

Al Sahouti’s consistency in the late race pace edged him over Amon Odaki.

The Qatari driver caught the leader in the race but was shortened by Ezawa, who bolted past Hakim Danish, leaving him trailing in second place.

Regardless of the bronze finish, Al Sahouti’s finish was a success, as he initially started ninth on the grid.