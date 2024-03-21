Victory for Qatar after 3-0 win against Kuwait for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers

Qatar dominates Kuwait and takes the win with a 3-0 victory in the joint qualifiers game for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Qatar’s national team dominated Kuwait scoring 3-0 in the third-round joint qualifier match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Thursday to take their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup tournaments.

After two wins already, beating both India and Afghanistan in Group A, it was an easy advance into the next round for Qatar.

Akram Afif donned the captain’s hat in the absence of Hassan Al-Haydos, who bid farewell to international football after playing for Qatar for 16 years.

In the first half, Qatar played a less-than-energetic game, lacking any scoring opportunities.

However, Qatar came in strong for the second half scoring two goals within ten minutes as Afif nailed the game’s first goal into the net, with Ahmed Al Rawi striking the second.

Afif secured the victory with a third goal in the 68th minute, giving Qatar another celebration just months after being crowned champions at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Kuwait, on the other hand, lacked confidence as they struggled to find their footing for both the offence and defence.

The Maroons will now travel to Kuwait for the reverse fixture, which is scheduled for March 26.