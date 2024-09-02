Qatar’s amir begins Europe tour

Energy, trade and diplomatic relations between Doha and the three European countries could possibly be highlighted during the Amir’s visit.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is embarking on a tour across Europe starting from Monday, where discussions will center on the enhancement of Doha’s ties with the region’s countries as well as “issues of mutual interest.”

The Amiri Diwan announced the tour on Sunday, saying it will begin in Sweden, followed by Norway and then Finland.

“During the tour, His Highness the amir will hold discussions with the leaders of these countries and their senior officials on ways to enhance cooperation relations, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest,” the Amiri Diwan said, without disclosing further details on the meetings’ agenda.

‘New horizons for cooperation’

Energy, trade and diplomatic relations between Doha and the three European countries could possibly be highlighted during the amir’s visit.

In remarks to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), the Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, said the amir’s Europe tour is set to “open new horizons for cooperation.”

To highlight sectors Sheikh Tamim’s visit would explore with the three countries, Sheikh Faisal pointed to energy, technology, artificial intelligence, tourism among others. He noted that “dozens” of companies from Sweden, Norway and Finland operate in the Qatari market.

According to the Qatar Chamber, Doha and Stockholm’s trade increased from QAR 866m (around $237m) to QAR 1.55bn (around $425m) between 2022 and 2023, marking a 79 percent spike.

Separate figures published by QNA, said Qatar and Norway’s trade rose to around QAR 1.3bn (around $356m) in 2023, marking a 80 percent increase when compared to 2022.

Figures last updated in 2022 by the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) pointed out that Norway’s exports to Qatar witnessed an annual rate of 41.4 percent between 2017-2022.

According to Qatar’s Planning and Statistics Authority, Doha and Helsinki’s trade volume increased by 9.58 between 2022-2023, jumping up from QAR 407m (around $111.5m) to QAR 446m (around $122.2m).

Economy aside, the Qatari leader’s upcoming tour comes amid a critical time for the Middle East, with Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip persisting, raising further concern over the region’s security and stability.

Qatar is playing a central mediation role alongside Egypt and the United States in hopes of reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

In remarks to QNA on Sunday, Shura Council member and Chairperson of its Internal and External Affairs Committee, Yousef Al Khater, said Sheikh Tamim’s tour would coordinate “mutual positions towards resolving various international issues and crises.”