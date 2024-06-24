Qatar’s Amir arrives in the Netherlands to discuss bilateral relations

The Amir’s visit includes meetings with key officials, including Prime Minister Mark Rutte, to discuss pressing diplomatic issues.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in the Netherlands for critical talks on bilateral cooperation and to discuss the immediate need for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Invited by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, the Amir’s visit includes meetings with key officials, including Prime Minister Mark Rutte, to discuss pressing diplomatic issues.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), several agreements are expected to be signed regarding relations between the two countries.

Ahead of the Amir’s official visit, Lolwah Al Khater, the Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Hanke Bruins Slot, the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sunday. The two officials also addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The vocal Qatari diplomat, who has been at the forefront of evacuation and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, expressed hope that Qatar and the Netherlands can unite on the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement.

“On current developments, jointly and in coordination with the international community, we are hopeful that our efforts together can culminate in a permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Al Khater posted on X after the meeting.

Slot said Qatar’s visit comes at a “crucial time” and expressed her appreciation for Doha’s efforts in regional conflict resolution.

“Qatar’s visit comes at a critical time as it is a crucial mediator between Israel and Hamas,” the Dutch official wrote on X.

The Netherlands, after the United Kingdom and Germany, is one of Israel’s biggest supporters in Europe.

The Dutch government does not recognise the state of Palestine, and has been accused of complicity in war crimes in Gaza due to its supply of components for Israeli warplanes.

Despite a Dutch court blocking these exports, the government not only appealed the ruling but also began exploring alternative methods to export F-35 parts to Israel, such as initially sending them to the United States.

In January, a group of government officials and diplomats submitted evidence to The Hague regarding Rutte asking the country’s legal affairs ministry: “What can we say to make it look like Israel is not committing war crimes?”

Following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to halt its offensive attack on Rafah last May, the Netherlands called on Israel to comply.

“The appalling images from Rafah highlight once more the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all the hostages,” the Dutch prime minister wrote on X.

Until the ICJ interim ruling, the Netherlands has refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, defending Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.