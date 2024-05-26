Qatar’s Al Tamimi loses to top seed Momen in QSF 3 Squash Championship

Last year, the Qatar star claimed the title of the QSF 4 after beating Tarek Momen in the final for the first time in his career.

In a fiercely contested semi-final match at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Qatar’s Abdulla Al Tamimi was edged out by top seed Tarek Momen in the QSF 3 Squash Championship.

After beating USA’s Shahjahan Khan in the quarterfinal, Al Tamimi’s campaign was cut short on Saturday as Egypt’s Momen defeated the Qatari in straight games 10-12, 6-11, 10-12.

In the final on Sunday, Momen will take on third seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia, who is also the Asian Games champion.

Yow Ng beat fifth seed Dimitri Steinmann of Switzerland to make it to the final to compete with Momen, a former World Champion and current World No.8.

A local favourite, Al Tamimi has already claimed three titles this season in Doha and was on a mission to claim his seventh tournament.

Momen got his payback from his defeat to Al Tamimi last year in the QSF 4 final with a victory this time around.

The 33rd PSA World Tour tournament of the season began last week, featuring several fan-favourite squash players such as Aly Abou Eleinen, Steinmann, and Auguste Dussourd. Egypt’s Omar Mosaad, who reached a career-high world ranking of World No. 3 in 2016, also made his 20th career appearance in Doha.