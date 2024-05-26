‘It’s really over,’: PSG wins the French Cup in Mbappe’s last game with the club 

Mbappe’s departure from PSG presents a formidable challenge for the club’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a Champions League title remains elusive.

Paris Saint-Germain has defeated Lyon 2-1 in the French Cup final on Saturday, topping the domestic treble in Kylian Mbappe’s final game for the famed club.

The Ligue 1 and French Super Cup champions secured their third cup this season thanks to goals by France star Ousmane Dembele and Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Dembele headed in PSG’s opener from a Nuno Mendes cross at the 23rd minute, while Ruiz struck the back of Lyon’s net just 11 minutes later.

Lyon defender Jake O’Brien struck the only goal in the second half with a powerful header from a corner.

As the final whistle blew, Mbappe celebrated his last match by high-fiving his teammates before he was lifted up by the PSG staff and tossed in the air.

“You feel a bit more the weight of things because you realise that it’s really over,” Mbappe told beIN Sports.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the last few years. Saying that it’s all over, it makes my heart ache a little. What I’ve had here, I’ll never find anywhere else,” the 25-year-old said. “But I’m very happy to have been able to finish with a trophy.”

In his seven seasons with PSG, Mbappe collected 15 trophies, including four French Cups, and became the club’s all-time leading scorer across all competitions with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

Despite not securing a Champions League title – a key objective for the club’s Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi since he took charge in 2011 – Mbappe departs PSG as their greatest footballer.

Earlier this month, the French captain won the Ligue 1 Best Player award for the fifth consecutive year at the UNFP Trophies gala.

Widely expected to join Real Madrid, Mbappe’s departure is no surprise to the football world as it has been a subject of discussion for the young star for several years.

While the summer is closing close, AS reported that Real Madrid was considering three potential timeframes to announce the signing of its latest Galactico.

In the event of Real Madrid winning the Champions League final against German side Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at London’s Wembley Stadium, one option was to announce Mbappe’s joining after the showdown.