Qatar’s Al-Tamimi clinches title at Atlanta Open

The prize money for the winner of the Life Time Atlanta Open squash competition stands at 12,000 dollars.

Qatar’s Abdulla Al-Tamimi grabbed his title upon his victory at the Life Time Atlanta Open squash tournament, in an 82-minute marathon against Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio on April 24th, Qatar News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The top-ranking Qatari player last won in 2018. Storming his way up the international rankings with impressive performances, Al-Tamimi broke into the World Top 70 in 2014 and reached the final of three Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour events, although he fell short in claiming top honours in each of them.

الحمدلله حصولي على المركز الاول في بطولة اتلانتا المفتوحة للاسكواش ٢٠٢٢ 🥇🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/UPdfn7CfGs — abdulla altamimi (@tamimi__94) April 24, 2022

After securing a victorious path all the way through to the second round, the squash player started his competition with a 21-minute victory over Mexico’s Miled Zarazua, in which he dropped just 12 points across the three games.

He then went on to defeat England’s Mark Broekman ahead of an even more challenging game in the semi-finals of the competition against America’s Timothy Brownel. The US squash player took the first game, but his Qatari counterpart fought back to win 3-1 and advanced to the final.

Al-Tamimi found himself slacking after losing the third game on a tie-break 12-10. In the final game where he witnessed the grand claim of the winning label, he fought back to win, taking the deciding game on a tie-break of 13-11, to claim his first title since winning in Malaysia four years ago.

Abdulla Al-Tamimi’s achievements

In late 2020, Al-Tamimi started his Qatar Classic campaign with a win over his English counterpart at the PSA World Tour Platinum

The Qatari Men’s squash team claimed three medals during their participation in the 2019 edition of West Asian Championship concluded in Tehran, Iran in 2019.

The country’s Al-Tamimi secured the title of singles event after beating Iran’s Sajad Zareian 3-0 in the final match, making him the first Qatari player to win this event.

In 2018, the Gulf country’s World No. 28 player secured his biggest PSA World Tour title of his career as he came through a five-game battle with Hong Kong. The successful victory is Al-Tamimi’s fifth PSA World Tour title of his career and means he is the first Qatari who competed to win the Malaysian Open.