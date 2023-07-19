Qatar’s Al Markhiya signs Dutch striker Naoufal Bannis

Bannis was instrumental in winning the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

QNB Stars League (QSL) side Al Markhiya has signed Dutch striker Naoufal Bannis on a five-year contract.

Clinching nine goals and four assists in his season with Dutch side Feyenoord, Bannis will board to Turkey after passing his medical examination before joining Al Markhiya’s ongoing overseas training camp.

“I am happy to join Al Markhiya and the reputed QSL, which has many prominent players. I will try my best to perform well and help my team in the next season,” the 21-year-old said upon his signing.

Losing 12 games in the 2022-2023 season, Bannis’ new club finished seventh in the QSL last season. Al Markhiya is now taking advantage of QSL’s increase in foreign professionals to seven players for the 2023-24 season.

With the joining of Bannis, Al Markhiya has completed the signings of four foreign players, including Gambian striker Yusupha Njie, French defender Naby Sarr and Portuguese midfielder Joao Carlos Teixeira.

Guided by new coach Anthony Hudson, Al Markhiya will look to pursue a higher finish than seventh place.

On Tuesday, Al Markhiya yielded a 4-1 defeat to Uzbekistan’s FK Olympic Tashkent in their overseas friendly. The lone goal by Al Markhiya was fixed by Moayad Hassan in the 52nd minute of the match.

The squad will play three more friendly matches before returning home.