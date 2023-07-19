‘Shameful friendly’: Football fans stunned by Bayern Munich’s 27-0 demolishing of ninth-tier team

The 27 goals at the end of the match saw 13 different players score, leaving football fans in wonder.

Bayern Munich wasted no time as they hammered FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in a one-sided friendly match on Tuesday, sending football fans in Qatar and the wider Gulf region into a frenzy.

The Germans kicked off their pre-season preparations in a dominating fashion with 13 different scorers in the match, three stars scoring five goals a piece.

With an over-the-top 27-0 pre-season rout of the German amateur team, reactions were divided, with some fans commenting the Bayern Munich’s performance as “shameful.”

والله عيب عليهم ترا مباراة وديه مب لازم استعرض فيها عضلاتي على الخصم حتى و ان كان ضعيف — ابو نور (@al3azf301) July 18, 2023



“I swear to God, shame on them, it was a friendly match, in which I did not have to show my muscles against the opponent, even if he was weak,” one user wrote criticising the Bundesliga champions.

Another user wrote, “frankly, bad behaviour from Bayern and disrespect for the competitor and any football follower.”

What’s the point at all in that — Jason Hayes (@JasonHa25334518) July 18, 2023

However, despite the fuss from some social media followers, several accounts applauded the performance, with some encouraging more goals.

اكثر مايعجبني بالالمان انهم لا يتوقفو عن التسجيل ويحاولو ينهو المباراة ب اكبر قدر ممكن من الاهداف .. عقلية واسلوب اتمناه في الريال احسن من الرجوع للدفاع بعد التقدم 2-0 ومبدئ احترام الخصم🤦🏻‍♂️ — YEMENI🇾🇪🇵🇸 (@ali_gamily) July 18, 2023

“What I like most about the Germans is that they do not stop scoring and try to finish the match with as many goals as possible,” one account wrote.

Another fan ironically compared the match to a video game, “even on the PlayStation, it does not work.”

The match was not a first for the Germans as Bayern Munich played Rottach-Egern in 2019 when they fired over twenty goals, winning 23-0.