Qatar’s Al Gharafa to sign rising football star Seydou Sano 

Qatar clubs have boosted their reach for foreign players after the Saudi league launched a complete makeover in the football world.

Young football prodigy Seydou Sano is set to finalise his transfer from Portugal’s Sporting Braga to Al Gharafa.

The 18-year-old, who landed in Doha on Tuesday, is scheduled to undergo a medical examination at Aspetar Hospital before officially inking a contract with Al Gharafa.

The footballer only arrived in Braga last month and has been projected to be an upcoming Senegalese wonderkid.

Guiding his country to the U20 AFCON title this summer, the defender played a key role and played every minute during Senegal’s campaign.

Sano will become the club’s fifth summer signing after Al Gharafa struck deals with Tunisia’s Ferjani Sassi and Ivorian winger Yohan Boli.

The 31-year-old Sassi joined from Qatari club Al Duhail on a two-year contract, while 22-year-old Boli arrived at Al Gharafa from Al-Rayyan on a two-year contract.

So far, Al Gharafa sits fifth in the league after drawing 4-4 in a highly-entertaining Week 1 of the 2023-2024 Expo Stars League against Qatar SC.

Boli fired a right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box to secure his goal his first match with the squad.

Last season, Al Gharafa finished sixth behind Qatar SC.

However, the team this season aims to finish in “a place they deserve” as expressed by Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins.

“I am really happy that the players are doing their best to start the tournament well and everyone wants to have a great season because Al Gharafa deserve it and it is our responsibility to put Al Gharafa in the place they deserve in the league and we have no excuses,” Martins said ahead of the season opener.

“Our fans will enjoy what the team offers and they will like and enjoy the matches that we will present to them. My players and I are certain that we will present great matches,” added Martins.