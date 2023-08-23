Heartbreak for Qatar football as Al-Arabi and Al-Wakrah exit AFC Champions League

The early elimination reflects on the present worrying state of Qatar football.

Qatari football faced a catastrophic evening at the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League after both Al-Arabi and Al-Wakrah were eliminated at the playoff stage.

Playing at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, Al Wakrah got the short end of the stick after losing 1-0 to Navbahor of Uzbekistan.

Both teams started strong and Al Wakrah had an edge in the midfield. However, Navbahor broke the deadlock as Doniyor Abdumannopov scored a last minute winning goal in the 98th minute of the match.

Playing on the other side of the country, Al Arabi faced defeat in their match against FC AGMK of Uzbekistan at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Despite high expectations and 17 shots fired from the Qataris, Al Arabi fell short on the attacking front and only landed one on target. Wassim Keddari came close to nailing a goal in the 22nd minute but negligibly missed the post.

On the opposing side, Ruben Sanchez netted the winning goal for the Uzbeks, who appeared in the competition for the second time in their history.

Now absent from the AFC Champions League, Qatar will sit on the sideline to witness one team take it all in the 42nd edition of the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan are the defending champions, having defeated Al Hilal in the 2022 final.