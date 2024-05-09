Qatar’s Al Attiyah returns to lead line-up at Jordan International Rally to chase 16th win

The race will occur over two days and include 15 mandated special stages in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea sites.

Qatar’s speed racer Nasser Al Attiyah is returning to the Jordan International Rally to chase his 16th victory, which kicks off between May 16 and 18.

The record-breaking regional rally champion, Al Attiyah, will face a formidable challenge over two days in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea sites alongside Oman’s Abdullah Al Rawahi, the winner of last year’s Jordan Rally.

As reported by Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Attiyah will be driving the Skoda Fabia car in the first stage competitions, along with the Qatari Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and Khaled Al Suwaidi, sponsored by the Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF).

The upcoming rally will truly be an international affair, with 29 groups representing eight countries, all vying for victory. Al Attiyah, having won the Rally 15 times, is the favourite to watch.

Last season, the Qatari driver secured runner-up in the 40th edition of the Jordan Rally.

Accompanied by his prior French co-driver Mathieu Baumel, the Qatari driver paired with his Volkswagen Polo GTI, won second in overall standings, with an overall time of 2.31.22 hours,

He was 7.04 minutes behind Al Rawahi, who won the championship’s first place with his Jordanian co-driver Ata Al Hmoud.

Driving a Skoda Fabia Evo, Al Rawahi finished with an overall time of 2.24.18 hours.

Al Rawahi became the first Omani driver to win the Jordan Rally after a fierce battle with Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah, whose car suffered technical issues and a punctured tyre.