‘A legacy’: Mutaz Barshim’s What Gravity Challenge to leap off in Katara

Fans worldwide will witness the world’s best high jumpers compete in the first-ever ‘What Gravity Challenge’ on Thursday, a day before the 2024 Doha Diamond League meeting.

Set to be hosted at the famed Katara Amphitheatre, the event’s brainchild is reigning three-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Mutaz Barshim.

The jumpers will include Itay’s Gianmarco Tamberi, who shared the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games with Barshim, alongside JaVaughn Harrison, Sanghyeok Woo, Hamish Kerr, Tobias Potye, Luis Castro Rivera, Andrii Protsenko, Bandon Starc, Naoto Tobe, Zhen Wang and Bohdan Bondarenko.

The 12 high jumpers will compete in a $77,000 prize pool and a unique trophy that Qatari artist Ahmed Al Bahrani has crafted for the top jumper.

Cuban jumper Javier Sotomayor is the event’s ambassador, along with Sweden’s Patrik Sjoberg, who holds the third-highest jump in the history behind Barshim.

As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 looms, high jump legend Barshim’s inaugural ‘What Gravity Challenge’ is an opportunity for the high jumpers to rehearse their routines.

Last month, Qatar’s golden falcon soared high in the men’s high jump final of the Suzhou Diamond League meeting, finishing second behind Hamish Kerr of New Zealand.

Recording 2.31m and 2.33m, the 32-year-old settled for second place, voicing that his goal was not to push himself too hard.

“I love coming back to compete here, and it was a nice week. This is an important season for me, and I am looking forward to the next competition. I love Suzhou and enjoyed it with my wife here. The fans are very supportive and encouraged me a lot,” Barshim said in his post-game conference.

“The weather is way better Compared to the last meeting in Xiamen. Due to the rain (in Xiamen), I was really concerned, and I did not want to push myself too hard because I did not want to be injured and ruin my season. The Olympics is the goal with my next competition in Doha in two weeks,” he added.

The Qatari high jumper is planning on appearing at his fourth Olympics appearance.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Qatari icon exemplified sportsmanship when he ended the nail-biting jump-off between him and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and instead shared his gold medal with his competitor.

As a seasoned Olympian, Barshim won Olympic gold and two silver medals in 2016 and 2012, among his international achievements.

The Qatari star will appear at home at the Doha Diamond League, which will be held on May 10th, before entering the Paris Olympics.