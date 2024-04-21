Qatari talent takes centre stage at Innovation by Design Summit

Big names attending the event include Snoonu’s CEO, Hamad Al Hajri, esteemed singer-songwriter and composer, Dana Alfardan, and entrepreneur and comedian Hamad Al Amari – among so many others.



‘Can design save the world?’ is the question of the hour for the upcoming Innovation by Design Summit (IDS).



Nestled in the heart of downtown Doha, the Doha Design District will transform into a forum for topical panel discussions, innovative installations and breakout sessions for the Qatari creative community to unpack the pivotal role design plays in shaping the society around us.



Spearheaded by the Fast Company Middle East, the IDS will gather the world’s leading artists, architects, business leaders, government officials, educators, and sustainability and technology experts in the Qatari capital.



Notable Qatari speakers on the event’s schedule include Abdulrahman Al Muftah, a designer and Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu.

Alongside Miguel Viana, the CEO and Co-founder of UnlockBrands and Sharifah Alhinai, the Co-Founder of the Khaleeji Art Museum, Al Muftah and Al Hajri will explore the potential of local design resonating with wider audiences during the ‘Can the Middle Eastern design language become global?’ panel.



Meanwhile, Nayef Al Ibrahim, the Founding Partner and CEO of Ibtechar and Mohammed Al Qassabi, the Head of the Robotics and AI department at the Qatar Scientific Club, will unpack the precarious nature of the advancement of technology and its impact on creativity during the ‘Is technology empowering creativity or stifling it?’ discussion.



Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Al Ibrahim gave a sneak peek into his views on the topic.



“As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of design and innovation, it is crucial to recognise the potential of technology as a tool for empowerment. By harnessing the power of AI and other emerging technologies, we can push the boundaries of creativity and develop solutions that address the challenges of our time,” he said.

‘Design can change the world’

The list of dynamic speakers set to feature at the IDS is immense.



Qatari entrepreneur and comedian, Hamad Al Amari, alongside fellow entrepreneurs and content creators, namely Aya Ibrahim, Farah El Kordy and Yasser Ahmed, will talk shop on the global creator economy and how countries can positively contribute to growing this ecosystem.



QNA also reported on Saturday that IDS-goers will also be treating to talks from Shaika Al-Nassr, the Director of the Museum of Islamic Art, Fahad Al Turky, the Manager of Exhibitions and Programmes at Msheireb Museums and Dana Alfardan, the nation’s esteemed composer and singer-songwriter.

International keynote speakers include Nasser Abulhassan, the Principal and Co-founder at AGi Architects, Arthur Huang, the founder of MINIWIZ, Charu Kokate, a Senior Partner at Safdie Architects – and many more.



For Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications, not only will the IBS inspire the Qatari creative community, but also pave the way for solutions needed for our planet.



“Design has the power to change the world. By bringing together brilliant minds from Qatar and around the world, we want to inspire and empower the next generation of designers and innovators to create solutions that positively impact our communities and the planet,” he said.