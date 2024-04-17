Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East announce inaugural ‘Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design’

The award provides innovators and creatives the space to exchange ideas for designs that foster innovative design thinking for positive change.

Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East are honouring “design-driven solutions” with the announcement of the inaugural Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design.

The award is a global initiative aimed at recognising human-centred design, sustainable design, technology-powered design, and lifestyle and luxury design, according to a press release by Msheireb Properties.

This year’s edition of the prize will select four winners from the listed categories while providing them with exposure to a global audience.

“By creating a platform to bring about societal change, the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design serves as a powerful catalyst for a future focused on the wellbeing of people and the planet – a cause we champion at Msheireb Properties,” Ali Al Kuwari, Msheireb Properties CEO, said.

The categories centre on the ‘Innovation by Design’ summit themes, hosted by Fast Company Middle East in partnership with Msheireb Properties on April 24 at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown.

The award provides innovators and creatives the space to exchange ideas for designs that foster innovative design thinking for positive change. This also reflects Msheireb Properties’ ethos for responsible innovation.

Experts in design and innovation, Msheireb Properties teams, and Fast Company Middle East editors will shortlist and name the winners. The evaluation process takes into account factors such as the designs’ replicability, originality, thinking, sustainability, and audience impact.

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development. The company is Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, falling in line with the country’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

The Qatari entity has been serving as a hub for creative thinking while building cultural interactions, especially with its project, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Located in the heart of Doha, the project is an integrated city and home to Msheireb Museums, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb — the region’s biggest open-air covered pedestrian square.