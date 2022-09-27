Qatari rider Hamad al-Sahouti finishes third at Japan’s Asia Talent Cup

Hamad Al Sahouti finished third at the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, clinching his second top three of the racing season.

Competing at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Qatar’s Hamad Al Sahouti was just 0.328 seconds behind Japan’s Shinya Ezawa, bringing the win to his home track.

Al Sahouti’s consistency in the late race pace edged him over Amon Odaki.

The Qatari driver caught the leader in the race but was shortened by Ezawa, who bolted past Hakim Danish, leaving him trailing in second place.

Regardless of the bronze finish, Al Sahouti finishing was a success as he initially started ninth in the grid.

The younger racer bagged 16 points in the 15-lap race, bringing his total points to 70 on the leaderboard.

Five more races are left in the 10-leg series, and Al Sahouti is in a confident position to compete for the Asia Talent Cup title.

Qatari triathlete Al Kuwari grabs gold

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Tamim bin Jamal Al Kuwari prevailed at the African Triathlon Championships, securing first place.

Held in Agadir, Morocco, Al Kuwari contested in the 20-24 age group and finished in an impressive 02:05:30 time.

Al-Kuwari finished five minutes before other participants and dominated the swim, bike, and run meet.

The triathlon tournament is held annually, and several of the athletes competing come from the African continent, with very few Qatari athletes partaking.