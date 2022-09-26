Mbappe tops Ronaldo to become highest paid footballer of 2022

France’s wonderboy Kylian Mbappe will rake it in this year as he transcends both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot of the highest-paid footballer.

After signing a blockbuster contract extension this summer with Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe has pocketed $125 million, according to Sportico.

Earning an estimated $105 million from his three-year contract, Mbappe will also earn an additional $20 million from endorsements.

At just 23, Mbappe has secured deals with Nike, Mengniu, Hublot, Maison Dior, and several other brands.

Ronaldo, whose current contract will expire next year, falls second on the list of richest footballers.

The Portugal superstar is earning $113 million, with $60 million coming from brand endorsements.

Messi levels his teammate Neymar slightly, with $110 million, while the Brazilian whizkid bags $91 million.

PSG’s superstars were expected to rein in cash this year as the club has hoped to retain them no matter the price tag.

To make room for its talented roster, the Parisians have been reconstructing this summer, loaning and releasing several players like Rafinha, Sekou Yansané, and Kais Najeh.

Salah, Hazard, and other notable players

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah also makes the rich list coming up fifth at $39.5 million.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard ranks sixth on the list with $31.3 million, while 38-year-old Andres Iniesta comes up with $30 million.

England’s Raheem Sterling is placed eighth at $29.4 million, and Kevin De Bruyne and Antoine Griezmann come up at the end of the list, securing $29 million and $27.5 million.