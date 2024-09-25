Qatari play chosen to participate in Carthage Theatre Festival 2024

‘Between Two Hearts’, a play by the Msheireb Media Production Company, received high ratings from the festival’s selection committee.

A Qatari play has been selected to participate in the 25th edition of the Carthage Theatre Festival, also known as Carthage Theatre Days, after receiving high praise from the festival’s selection committee.

“Between Two Hearts,” produced by Msheireb Media Production Company, will compete in the festival’s lineup, which kicks off on November 23. The theatrical troupe will begin rehearsals at the end of next month in preparation.

Written by Taleb al-Dous and directed by Mohammed Youssef al-Mulla, the play triumphed at the 36th Doha Theatre Festival and won several awards, including Best Theatrical Play.

The play follows an arrogant leader who believes he owns the villagers as he searches for a heart transplant donor for his son. Among the villagers is a farmer named Shahid and his wife Firdaws, whose son is in the hospital after being shot, either intentionally or accidentally, awaiting treatment.

The village leader exploits the situation, trying to manipulate Shahid and Firdaws into bargaining for their son’s heart.

The play concludes when a witness exposes the leader’s coercion, leading to the tragic deaths of both sons, symbolising the two hearts.

The Carthage Theatre Festival, which began in Tunisia in 1983 and occurs every two years, is spearheaded by director and artist Mounir al-Araqi.

The festival will also include international seminars from November 25 to 27, titled “Theatre, Genocide and Resistance: Towards a New Human Horizon”.