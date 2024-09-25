Qatar Museums, National Museum of China forge ‘new chapter’ in cultural collaboration

The agreement falls under the Qatar-China Friendship Association which was formed as a part of the Qatar-China Year of Culture in 2016.

Qatar Museums (QM) has announced its newest agreement with the National Museum of China (NMoC), aimed at benefiting researchers, experts, and museum visitors in both countries.

The partnership will facilitate the exchange of museum experiences, joint exhibitions between QM and NMoC, research, traveling showcases, and innovative educational programmes.

Additionally, it will promote cultural understanding in archaeology, heritage preservation, and museology.

The agreement was signed in China by the Director of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Director of National Museum of China, Gao Zheng.

In an exclusive statement to Doha News, Sheikh Abdulaziz said the agreement marked a new chapter of cultural collaboration with the National Museum of China.

“It is a unique opportunity to blend our expertise and perspectives in ways that will benefit not only our institutions but also the broader cultural landscape,” he told Doha News.

“By working together, we will create productive exchanges, innovation in museum practices, and highlight the shared values that connect our cultures.”

“I look forward to seeing this partnership evolve and contribute to a deeper global understanding of our histories and heritage,” the NMoQ director added.

The partnership falls under the Qatar-China Friendship Association, which was established under the Qatar-China Year of Culture 2016.

Sheikh Abdulaziz also said the agreement and its future plans will broaden the reach of the rich histories and collections of both institutions, as well as cooperative efforts in the excavation, restoration, and conservation to preserve important heritage sites.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with the National Museum of China, which will not only strengthen the cultural ties between our countries but also create new opportunities for collaboration in museum innovation, research, and educational programmes,” he said.

“This is an important step toward creating a global understanding of our shared heritage,” he added.