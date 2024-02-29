Qatari golfer Al Kaabi eyes third title in the 26th GCC Golf Championship 2024  

Following consecutive victories in the last two editions, Saleh al-Kaabi will look to keep the winning streak going.

Qatar’s Ali Saleh al-Kaabi has announced high expectations for himself ahead of the 26th GCC Golf Championship 2024 at the Doha Golf Club, which kicks off on Thursday.

Aiming for his third title in the tournament, al-Kaabi said that he was keen to continue the winning run in the championship.

“The level of competition is rising every year and I am expecting a tough competition from my opponents this time,” al-Kaabi said during the opening ceremony of the championship on Wednesday.

Talking about the conditions, the 29-year-old golfer said, “The conditions are challenging here, but we are used to playing in strong winds, so I am hopeful of getting good results in this championship.”

A part of the four-member Qatar team stands to look for the third title in a row.

The other team members are – Ali al-Shahrani, Abdul Rahman Abdullah al-Shahrani, and Abdulaziz Almuhanedi.

Speaking about his team, al-Kaabi said, “Completing a hat-trick of team and individual titles in this edition would be great and will give me confidence for future tournaments,” he said.

This is the 26th edition of the senior championship and the 15th edition of the 18 and under championship.

The senior championship will be played over four rounds, with the top three scores from the team contributing per round.

Apart from Qatar, the other participating nations are – Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.