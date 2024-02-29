2024 Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM set to mark FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Lusail 

The inaugural Qatar 1812km will see 19 Hypercars, 18 LMGT3 cars, and a record-breaking 14 manufacturers participating in the highly-anticipated event.

The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) is set to debut at the Lusail International Circut (LIC) with the season-opening 2024 Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM.

Kicking off the season opener from 29 February to 2 March 2024 at the iconic LIC, the highly anticipated race will span nearly 10 hours.

The inaugural Qatar 1812km will see an astonishing 19 Hypercars, 18 LMGT3 cars, and a record-breaking 14 manufacturers participating in the upcoming event.

FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Frederic Lequien welcomed the announcement: “We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways onboard as our title sponsor for the inaugural Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km.”

“We are two brands who are striving to deliver premium experiences for our customers and fans; therefore, this partnership is the perfect fit,” Lequien added.

Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation Executive Director and Lusail International Circuit CEO Amro al-Hamad said: “We are honored to partner with Qatar Airways for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship.”

“This collaboration highlights Qatar’s growing significance as a hub for motorsports, and together, we are committed to elevating the standard of excellence in the industry,” al-Hamad added.