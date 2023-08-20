Qatari clubs join race to sign Aston Villa’s Coutinho

Anointed as ‘the Aston Villa flop,’ Coutinho has been strongly linked with a move away from his squad.

Brazilian footballer Philippe Coutinho may be offered a route out of Aston Villa by a Qatari club, according to reports by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Struggling for game time at Villa since last year, Coutinho is said to have proposals from Saudi Arabia as well as an undisclosed Qatari side.

Romano’s report details that “Coutinho has chances to leave in case of good proposal,” ahead of the final days of the summer transfer window, which ends on 1 September.

Under coach Unai Emery, the 31-year-old has played just ten times for Villa and has started on two occasions.

Fans of the Brazillian will remember Coutinho for his rendition with Barcelona, in which he won his second La Liga title. Coutinho played 54 matches in all competitions with Barcelona and scored 11 goals before suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

Qatar clubs have boosted their reach for foreign players after the Saudi league’s complete makeover in the football world. Earlier this month, Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo inked a four-year deal with Qatar’s Al-Arabi. The move by the 2021 African Cup of Nations winner is one of the largest signings by Qatar this summer.