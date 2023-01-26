Qatari champion racer Nasser Al-Attiyah eyes title at Oman Rally

The Prince of Dunes is pursuing a record-breaking eighth success in the Oman off-road competition

Qatar’s crown athlete Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah is back on the dunes at the 2023 Oman International Rally, where nine nations attack 13 special rock stages over the weekend.

Tackling a route of 613.06km, the Prince of Dunes will be joined by his longtime co-driver Mathieu Baumel in hopes of defending his 2021 championship as the tournament kicks off on Thursday.

The Qatari has shared a record-breaking conquest in the Sultanate’s arena, winning in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2015, 2020, and again in 2022.

Contending against Al-Attiyah in the Oman Rally is fifteen international crew, in addition to 10 local teams.

Oman’s Abdullah Al Rawahi and his Jordanian co-driver Ata Al Hmoud will challenge Al-Attiyah’s back to back campaign as the two drivers won in 2021.

At 52, Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally driver’s title for the fifth time and second in a row earlier this month, marking him as a national treasure.

On Tuesday this week, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Al-Attiyah for his achievements during a meeting at the Amiri Diwan.

The renowned driver was also anointed Qatar Tourism’s new ambassador this month after securing the win in Saudi Arabia.