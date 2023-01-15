Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins 2023 Dakar Rally title for fifth time

The Prince of Dunes has left his track in the racing world after winning his fifth Dakar Rally driver’s title, his second in a row

Qatar’s Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah has done it again, winning the Dakar Rally driver’s title for the fifth time and second in a row on Sunday at the dunes of Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Facing Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who became the first driver in the history of the Dakar Rally to score six consecutive stage wins, al-Attiyah made an astonishing comeback.

“We just finished, and I’m so happy. It was a difficult Dakar for everyone. It’s crazy to manage to defend my title. I’m very happy to win five times,” the Qatari driver said after his victory.

“I always want to win more and more, now I want to defend my world champion’s title. We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We managed to get through the second week and win the Dakar at the end, that’s what really matters,” al-Attiyah added.

The Qatari maintained his lead over Sebastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin to take his 5th Dakar victory, surpassing more titles than famed Ari Vatanen.

“I respect Ari enormously, he’s still my idol,” al-Attiyah said.

Despite being 52 years old, Al Attiyah was dubbed the favourite in a race plugging 5,000 kilometres.

A true test of extreme road endurance, Al Attiyah partnered up with his devoted co-driver Mathieu Baumel, both of whom have constructed an invincible legacy.