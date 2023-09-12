Qatar Tourism names Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim brand ambassador

The Golden Falcon of Qatar has become a household name for locals and the rest of the world.

Qatar Tourism has announced Olympic and World high jump conqueror Mutaz Barshim as its new brand ambassador from now to September 2024.

The Golden Falcon, who is the only high jump athlete to win five World Championship medals, has been called the obvious choice for tourism as “he is a true embodiment of Qatar’s limitless potential.”

“Mutaz Barshim’s soaring athletic endeavors mirror the very essence of Qatar’s rising ambitions on the world stage. A name that resonates with triumph, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness, this partnership is forged on our shared values and commitment to excellence,” Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, head of Marketing and Planning at Qatar Tourism, said upon the announcement.

“We are proud to have Barshim as one of Qatar Tourism’s brand ambassadors as he is a true embodiment of Qatar’s limitless potential,” Al Thani added.

Barshim has voiced that the position as brand ambassador is his opportunity to show his gratitude and give back.

“I am truly honoured and proud to be a brand ambassador for Qatar Tourism. My country has been supporting me since day one, and this is an opportunity for me to show my gratitude and give back. This partnership reflects the synergy between my aspirations and the mission of Qatar Tourism to showcase our nation’s rich traditions, cultural heritage and premier global events,” Barshim stated.

“I eagerly embrace the responsibility of representing my homeland, and I’m excited to introduce the world to the wonders of Qatar,” the 32-year-old added.

Barshim’s appointment comes after falling short of winning his fourth consecutive gold title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Claiming bronze in the high jump competition, Barshim pushes his Qatari tally of coloured medals in the tournament to seven.

The affair would be the first time Barshim has failed to be crowned champion at a main championship since finishing second at Rio 2016.

This month, Barshim will compete in the Asian Games, set to be hosted in China’s city of Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October.