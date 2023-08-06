Qatar Tourism Awards deadline extended to mid-August

With the deadline now extended, industry players are encouraged to seize the opportunity for global recognition.

Qatar Tourism has decided to extend the submission deadline for the much-awaited Qatar Tourism Awards to 15 August 2023.

The highly anticipated event, held in collaboration with the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), is a platform that acknowledges outstanding services and contributions in the tourism sector.

It is set to provide exclusive recognition for those who excel in delivering distinctive tourism experiences for both residents and visitors.

What is the Qatar Tourism Awards?

The Qatar Tourism Awards is an initiative established to applaud those exhibiting unwavering commitment toward excellence within the tourism industry.

It allows industry participants to showcase their exceptional offerings and receive exclusive recognition.

Winners are celebrated for their contributions to society and acknowledged as industry leaders. The benefits extend beyond the awards ceremony itself, with recipients gaining worldwide exposure through a featured placement on Qatar Tourism’s Visit Qatar website.

The endorsement aims to attract global travellers, compelling them to discover and engage with the unique experiences provided by the award-winning entities.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, expressed the award’s significance as a “remarkable platform that will celebrate and empower excellence within our industry.”

The objective of launching the award is to inspire and incentivise participants to continue providing exceptional services, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a world-class tourism destination.

How to apply

The submission process for the Qatar Tourism Awards is designed to be smooth and user-friendly.

Interested tourism businesses, operators, entrepreneurs, visitor attractions, organisations, and events that operate in and promote Qatar to both local and international audiences are all eligible to apply.

The Awards focus on three principal categories: Cultural Experiences, Smart Solutions, and Service Excellence, reflecting the multifaceted aspects of the visitor experience in Qatar.

To begin the application process, prospective participants can visit the Qatar Tourism Awards website: https://www.qatartourism.com/en/qatar-tourism-awards.

With only ten days remaining for submissions, industry players are encouraged to seize this opportunity for global recognition and various benefits.