Qatar Goodwood Festival kicks off

Qatar Goodwood Festival spans five days, offering thrilling horse racing from July 30 to August 3.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival, previously known as Glorious Goodwood, is a world-renowned five-day horse racing extravaganza held at the iconic Goodwood Racecourse in England.

Sponsored by the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC), this annual event is a highlight among racing enthusiasts. Under the exclusive sponsorship of Qatar since 2015 and the patronage of Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, the Qatar Goodwood Festival has been drawing top-tier competitors from around the globe.

The festival’s centerpiece, the Qatar International Stakes (Gr1 PA), boasts a prize of £400,000, making it Europe’s most valuable race for Arabians over the specified distance.

The Festival kicked off with an exciting eight-race card, showcasing top-class racing at the historic racecourse built in 1802. The highlight of the day was the prestigious Gr1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes.

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes is a Group 1 race that forms part of the British Champions Series. Open to horses aged three years and older, this two-mile turf contest attracts top-class stayers from around the world.

Notable figures, including Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah, President of the Asian Equestrian Federation, and Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, QREC Board Member, attended the opening day.

Kyprios, one of the racehorses and Ascot Gold Cup winner, showed an impressive performance. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Kyprios secured victory in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes for the second time. His previous triumph came in 2022.

Today’s focus will be on the Qatar International Stakes, a Gr1 for four-year-old and older purebred Arabians over 1,600m. The day will also see the Gr1 Qatar Sussex Stakes (British Champions Series) over 1,600m.

On day three, there will be eight races as well, featuring the Gr1 Qatar Nassau Stakes (British Champions Series), a Gr1 over 2,000m.

Day four will feature, among others, the Markel Magnolia Cup over 1,100m and the King George Qatar Stakes, a Gr2 sprint over 1,000m.

On the fifth and final day of the Festival, Saturday, August 3, 2024, there will be eight races and the feature will be the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, a Gr2 for fillies and mares over 2,800m.