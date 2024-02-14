Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024: Shocking upsets as top stars eliminated 

The tournament’s top-eight seeds feature defending champion Iga Świątek , one of five women to have won the singles title in Doha twice. She seeks to become the first to win three titles.

The Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 is well underway, with several upsets occurring as top stars have already been eliminated days into the tennis tournament.

Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic took down reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in the tournament’s second round on Tuesday.

The Czech booked her second win in seven meetings with the 19-year-old American, a fan favourite.

“Very proud. I don’t have any words. I’m really happy. I’m just so excited I can stay longer here. I feel confident. I think I’m playing well. Hopefully, I can show more good tennis,” Siniaková said after the match.

Gauff was seeded second in Doha but could not find her usual rhythm against the 27-year-old Siniaková.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur was also eliminated from the tournament after losing in two sets (6-3, 6-2) to the 37th-ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in round 16.

Seeded fourth in the tournament, the loss came after Jabeur crashed out of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi after being defeated by Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in two sets (6-3, 6-4) in the quarter-finals.

Looking to defend her two-time title champion, Iga Świątek opened with a victory, defeating Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea (6-1, 6-1).

Świątek is one of five women to have won the singles title in Doha twice. She seeks to become the first to win three titles at the event, which was first held in 2001.

In the first match of her 2022 victory campaign, Świątek defeated Viktorija Golubic in three sets and has yet to see a loss.