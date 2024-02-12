Jordanian minister praises Qatar’s hosting of AFC Asian Cup

Muhannad Al Mubaidin also acknowledged Qatar’s facilitation of travel visas for fans, further enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Jordan’s minister of government communications pointed out that Qatar’s hosting prowess sends a global message, portraying the Arab region as a beacon of vision and approach rooted in peace and love for all nations.

Muhannad Al Mubaidin lauded Qatar’s preparations and dedicated efforts in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023 that concluded on Saturday, which witnessed an Al Annabi victory.

He praised Qatar’s capability to host major international football events, citing the success of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as evidence.

Al Mubaidin went on to express his contentment with the facilities provided by Qatar to Jordanian fans, ensuring easy access to sports venues.

He also acknowledged Qatar’s facilitation of travel visas for fans, further enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Prior to the final game on Saturday, Al-Mubaideen expressed to Qatar News Agency his delight at the all-Arab final of the AFC Asian Cup staged in Qatar, saying that “what is required today [Saturday] is to present levels from the teams that reflect the great development that Arab football has witnessed, and reflects the spirit of brothers on and off the field.”

The Jordanian official praised the achievement of his country’s national team reaching the tournament final—a historic first for Jordanian football.

He stressed the significance of this accomplishment, urging it to positively impact the future development of Jordanian football and serve as a foundation for further success.

Qatar successfully defended their Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday at Lusail Stadium, where Akram Afif converted three penalties to become the tournament’s top scorer as the hosts won their continental second title.

Jordan was playing in its first Asian Cup final and seeking its first major trophy, but it was Qatar who prevailed in front of 86,492 fans, including Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.