Qatar to host FIP World Padel Championships in October

The 17th edition of the FIP World Padel Championships will take place from October 28th to November 2nd this year.

The International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel, and Badminton Federation announced that Qatar will host the 17th edition of the FIP World Padel Championships.

Set to be held at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, the annual event will witness 16 national teams across the men’s and women’s categories compete for a prize of 500,000 euros, equally distributed to those reaching the final stage.

As per Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Gulf State was selected to host this year’s tournament based on a range of leading criteria, including, but not limited to, the quality of the sporting facilities, player conditions, and support, noteworthy events delivery experience, security, geographic location, and sporting heritage.

Qatar President of Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation Nasser Al Khelaifi applauded the announcement, stating, “We are delighted to host the FIP World Padel Championships 2024 in Qatar at our world-class facilities in the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.”

“Qatar has an exceptional track record of delivering fantastic major sporting events based on the highest standards, and where the conditions for players and fans are second-to-none,” he added.

The FIP World Padel Championships returns to Doha three years after hosting the 2021 edition.

In 2021, 16 female teams and 16 male teams from 19 countries competed, with Spain triumphing in both the men’s and women’s team competitions and Argentina taking home a silver medal in both categories.

The FIP World Padel Championships follow the FIP Seniors World Padel Championships in La Nucía, Alicante, in April this year and the FIP Juniors World Padel Championships in Asunción last year.

The last edition of the FIP World Padel Championships took place in 2022 in Dubai, where Argentina won the men’s tournament while Spain triumphed in the women’s category.