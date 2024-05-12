Qatar to host FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8 2024

The two victorious teams will earn spots in the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia, slated to take place from June 9-15, in Dubai.

Qatar is set to host the FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8 2024 from May 25 to June 1, the FIBA Regional Office Asia announced on Thursday.

The Gulf country will be hosting the much-anticipated event for the first time, following the event’s debut edition in the United Arab Emirates.

“Witnessing Qatar host the WASL Final 8 fills me with immense pride and excitement,” said FIBA Regional Office’s Asia Executive Director Hagop Khajirian.

“This event not only highlights the exceptional growth and development of basketball in the region but also underscores Doha’s commitment to excellence as a host city,” he added.

The tournament sets the stage for Qatar’s grand hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2027.

President of the Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) Mohammed Saad Almeghaiseeb said: “Hosting the FIBA West Asia Super League – Final 8 in Doha this year marks a significant milestone for Qatar’s basketball journey. It’s not just about showcasing our regional prowess but also about laying the groundwork for the grand stage ahead.”

“This event serves as a testament to our commitment and readiness as we strive towards hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027,” he said.

Doha has had a history of hosting basketball events, including consecutive FIBA U16 Asia Cups in 2022 and 2023.

The Gulf country also hosted the FIBA Asia Cup, the region’s flagship competition, in 2005.

“With the Final 8 set to tip off in Doha, we proudly continue to build a tradition of being a hotbed for basketball in the region from hosting recent U16 Asia Cups to the Asia Cup in the early 2000s,” QBF Secretary General Saadoun Al Kuwari noted.

The Final 8 lineup comprises teams from the FIBA WASL Sub-Zone Leagues, with Kuwait Club leading the Gulf delegation alongside Manama and Kazma.

Meanwhile, the West Asia contingent features Al Riyadi, Shahrdary Gorgan, and Sagesse Sports Club, joined by BC Astana from Central Asia and Tamil Nadu from South Asia.

The Final 8 teams will be divided into two groups, culminating in Semi-Finals and a thrilling Final.

The two victorious teams will earn spots in the inaugural Basketball Champions League Asia (BCL Asia), slated to take place from June 9-15, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.