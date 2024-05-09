Athletes of U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 taken care by Qatar’s Aspetar Hospital

The provision of medical services operated on a round-the-clock basis, with medical professionals stationed at team hotels and the Medical Command Center (MCC).

Aspetar Hospital Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital provided medical care for athletes during the entirety of the U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

The Qatar-based institution partnered with the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to deliver various medical services.

Medical professionals were present at stadiums, but also beyond the pitch, liaising with local partners to provide emergency medical services and ambulance facilities at all tournament venues.

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the LOC Hassan Al Kuwari emphasised the major role of Aspetar in ensuring the tournament’s success, saying: “One of the key factors behind the success of tournaments such as the under-23 Asian Cup is the ability for us to leverage the expertise of Aspetar, who are global leaders in sports medicine.”

In addition to athlete care, Aspetar extended its services to tournament referees, providing massage therapy and physiotherapy to support their demanding roles.

Chief Medical Officer of the LOC’s medical committee Khalid Al Khelaifi emphasised the enduring commitment of Qatar to support athletes in mega-sporting events. “Our work with the under-23 Asian Cup comes as part of a long legacy of supporting athletes at mega-sporting events hosted by Qatar,” he said.

“Our work ensured that the future Olympians taking part in the tournament performed at the highest level by receiving the best medical tournament possible”.

This edition of the tournament served as Asia’s qualifiers for the Men’s Olympic football tournament in Paris.

Japan emerged triumphant, securing their spot alongside Uzbekistan and Iraq, while Indonesia remains in contention for a final berth via a play-off match against Guinea, Africa’s representative.