Qatar Sports Museum to host ‘321 BoxingZone’ ahead of Paris Olympics

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) will host several Olympic Sports activations, including 321 BoxingZone, an event promoting amateur boxing in the Gulf State.

Debuting for the first time, QOSM will have sessions managed daily by professional coaches at the museum’s activation zone.

Adding expertise, the program will invite a panel discussion with boxing legends, coaches, and other Qatar Boxing Federation personnel.

In aims to develop discipline, confidence, listening skills, and self-defence. 321 BoxingZone will help parents support their children by taking part alongside them in ‘boxing for fitness’ classes, sparring sessions, and amateur boxing training courses.

QOSM’s 321 BoxingZone is open to the public, and no pre-registration is required.

The activation hosting comes months ahead of the Paris Olympics, which is set to kick off in July.

The world’s top Boxing athletes will gather at the Olympics, which is home to several superstars, including the late great Muhammad Ali, who won light heavyweight gold at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

Boxing debuted at the Olympic Games in 1904 and has been a sport at nearly every Summer Games since.

Qatar is no stranger to the sport, as the national team made its Olympic boxing debut at the Rio 2016 Games.

In 2015, Qatar hosted the AIBA World Boxing Championship at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, and long before that, it hosted Ali in 1971 and 1991.

Ali visited the Doha Stadium for an exhibition match in the buildup to his highly anticipated contest against boxer Joe Frazier.

QOSM’s Olympic Gallery hosts a leather glove belonging to Ali alongside other objects of Olympic and sporting significance, highlighting the museum’s mission to encourage and unlock Qatari athletic possibilities.