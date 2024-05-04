Underdogs Al Wakrah defeat Al Rayyan 1-0 in Qatar Cup final

The tournament was Al Wakrah’s maiden final appearance since the tournament was renamed.

Football underdog Al Wakrah defeated Al Rayyan 1-0 in the final of the Qatar Cup at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium after a late-minute goal by Nasser Al Yazidi on Saturday.

The 24-year-old midfielder crawled quickly through the rigid Al Rayyan defense, striking the net in the 80th minute of the match.

The match marks a historic win for Al Wakrah, who defeated Al Sadd in a thrilling contest to reach the final for the first time since the tournament was renamed.

The two sides left fans on their feet as both offenses attempted to nail a goal into the back of their respective goals.

Al Wakrah fired off 20 shots, with seven landing on target, while Al Rayyan had 14 shots, with seven also on target.

Yet Al Wakrah dominated the possession of the ball with more than half and crossed the ball with 406 passes.

The Blue Wave made their way into the Qatar Cup final for the first time with pressure on their backs. Al Rayyan had the talents of the league’s leading scorer, Roger Guedes, who was confident ahead of the final.

Both sides have met twice earlier this season in the Expo Stars League, with the first-leg match ending in favor of Al Wakrah 3-2, while Al Rayyan won the second leg 3-0.

Al Rayyan was in their sixth appearance in the Qatar Cup, having previously played in the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021 editions.