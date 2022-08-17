Qatar sets sights on 2030 Asian Games with launch of new boxing league

Qatar has its eyes set on a local boxing league.

Qatar Boxing Federation (QBF) plans to start a league for local boxers with the hopes of participating in the 2030 Asian Games, according to a top official.

“We are keeping a keen eye on these boxers because this is the generation that will be competing at the 2030 Asian Games in Doha. From our perspective, it was key to have a starting point towards that goal of the Asian Games in 2030,” former professional boxer turned president of QBF, Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al Thani announced.

[instagram/qatar_boxing_federation]

Sheikh Fahad has applauded the development of boxers in Qatar, calling it promising.

In July this year, Qatar’s Abdullah al-Badr and Abdul Hadi al-Marri represented the country at the first edition of the Kuwait International Boxing Championships. The tournament hosted more than 80 athletes from 20 countries who compete in seven weight categories.

Earlier this month, the 17-year-old Abdullah al-Badr bagged a bronze medal at the Arab Youth Boxing Championship.

Qatar has recently made several initiatives in the boxing world, as it first hosted the 2015 AIBA World Boxing Championship at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena.

World pro boxing champions Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, and Amir Khan attended the event as 500 million viewers tuned into the competition worldwide.

There are no details on when QBF will launch the league, however Qatar is set to host the 21st Asian Games for the second time after holding it in 2006.