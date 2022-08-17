Qatar to fly high with 2023 GKA Kite World Tour at new Fuwairit kite beach

Next year, Qatar will add yet another grand sports tour to its list of events.

The Gulf nation’s waters will soon host the GKA kite World Tour opening and finals in 2023, the committee’s Secretary-General Dr. Jörgen Vogt revealed.

In the past years, kitesurfing has witnessed massive growth globally, becoming the most popular of various kite-sport activities.

Kite freestyle, wave, and racing World Championship events and contests are now a part of the kitesurfing sport, which is due to make a debut at the next Paris 2024 Olympics.

For that reason, Doha has been eyeing its own involvement in the fast-growing sport.

The Gulf state’s national carrier Qatar Airways serves as the Kite World Tour’s title partner and official airline, while Qatar Tourism was named the event’s official tourism partner in July of this year for a three-year period.

The upcoming tour opening will be held at Fuwairit Kite Beach, which is set to be opened for the public ahead of the World Cup.

Described as “one of the world’s best kitesurfing secrets” and “the best of both worlds,” the beach has perfect wind for nine-months, as well as a flat lagoon area that makes it ideal for the sport.

“Exhilarating views while surfing the bright blue waves. We can’t wait for Fuwairit Kite Beach to open! With water and winds ideal for kitesurfers, Qatar offers some of the world’s best spots for kitesurfing,” Qatar Museums said on its website.

“Experience Qatar’s coastline and calm sea, where water sports enthusiasts can soak in adventuresome activities like kitesurfing, paddle-boarding, parasailing, wakeboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, scuba-diving and more,” it added.

Aside from kiteboarding, the beach offers services for snorkelling, and diving, and serves a range of cuisines with both local Qatari and international flavours. It also has a resort, accommodation 30m from the shore, yoga classses, a fully equipped gym, and a pool.

Surfers of all skill levels need not fret thanks to experienced instructors stationed on-site at all times.

“It’s going to be fantastic if the world tour has a stop here. Flat water, windy every day. I know the other pro riders are going to love it. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed for a wheel stop here because I’m definitely keen to come back,” said Hannah Whiteley, a professional kitesurfer.

“Having a resort, the kitesurfing like this on the beach is definitely the dream and there isn’t anywhere like this in the Middle East […] and it’s going to be really cool when it opens.”

The brand-new, cutting-edge kite beach resort is located about an hour north of Doha and approximately 90 minutes from Hamad International Airport.