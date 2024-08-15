Qatar sends flood relief to Sudan and Yemen

Both countries face a worsening humanitarian catastrophe caused by conflict.

Qatar has sent aid to Sudan and Yemen to support the war stricken countries as they both grapple with deadly floods that have exacerbated the dire situations.

According to Qatar’s foreign ministry, two Qatari Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the war torn country, delivering 27 tonnes of aid and shelter supplies.

The aid was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Charity (QC), and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) as part of an air bridge aimed at providing life saving assistance to Sudan.

“Since May 2023, the State of Qatar has been operating an air bridge to Sudan as part of its support for the fraternal Sudanese people and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult circumstances they are experiencing due to the ongoing fighting,” the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said.

The floods hit Sudan in June, particularly affecting the eastern state of Kassala and Darfur region, following heavy seasonal rains, forcing already displaced people to search for shelter again.

Sudan’s health ministry has confirmed the floods killed at least 76 people, on Wednesday.

On August 9, the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) said at least 11,000 people have been affected by the floods.

“Some have been displaced three or four times since the start of the conflict. They have lost their belongings, including food rations, and are facing significant challenges in accessing clean water and sanitation facilities, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases,” UNHCR said in a statement at the time.

According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), the heavy rain and flooding contributed to the world’s largest displacement crisis in Sudan. On August 8, the IOM said that more than 21,370 people had to flee their homes due to the disaster since June in 11 states across Sudan.

The organisation warned that Sudan is at “a catastrophic breaking point”, with over 10.7 million people seeking safety within the country.

The war in Sudan erupted last year between Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, widely known as Hemedti, and Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan last year following a period of simmering tensions.

Talks sponsored by the United States aimed at ending the war kicked off in Geneva on Wednesday following numerous attempts to halt the violence in the country.

Flood relief in Yemen

Qatar Charity extended its humanitarian support to Yemen, where ongoing conflict has been compounded by severe floods.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that floods in Al Hodeidah Governorate have displaced more than 6,000 families and inflicted severe damage on infrastructure. The floods have destroyed wells, wiped out farmlands, and ravaged homes and public services. With roads closed and access difficult, providing relief remains a significant challenge.

Field teams from Qatar Charity distributed essential supplies, including 1,000 food packages and hygiene kits each in Al Qanawis and Az Zaydiyah.

The aid included 3,500 kits in Hajjah Governorate, with 1,150 kits each in Marib, Hays, and Al-Khawkhah as well as blankets, mattresses and kitchen utensils.

Qatar Charity, in partnership with ‘Start Fund,’ has confirmed it will provide 1,100 food and shelter kits in Abs and Al Marawi’ah districts.