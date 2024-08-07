Qatar Charity to distribute aid in Sudan’s Al Qadarif State

Around 26 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, making Sudan the epicenter of the world’s largest displacement crisis.

Qatar Charity is set to distribute 259 tents, 777 mattresses, 777 blankets, as well as cooking equipment to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sudan’s Al Qadarif State.

The charity’s humanitarian projects are part of its ongoing “Sudan Appeal” campaign aimed at aiding Sudanese civilians displaced by the brutal war, ushering in what is widely considered to be the world’s most severe displacement crisis.

The IDPs who have fled to Al Qadarif State from Sennar State are enduring harsh humanitarian conditions, with an acute lack of food and shelter.

Their situation has been exacerbated by the rainy season, making shelter a critical priority, according to a newly displaced individual.

Between June 1st to August 5th alone, heavy rain and flooding displaced an estimated 21,370 individuals, that is 4,274 households.

Adel Mohammed Awad, another IDP, highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, noting their urgent need for various forms of assistance, particularly food and medicine for those with chronic illnesses.

The rain has given way to widespread illness among children, according to Rafiah Al Amin Hamida, another IDP.

She stressed the urgent need for safe shelter, healthy food, and access to sanitary facilities to protect the children.

Since the war began in April 2023, Qatar Charity’s field teams have implemented numerous projects benefiting approximately 377,752 people by July 10.

These projects span crucial humanitarian aspects, including food security, health, water, sanitation, shelter, and education.

For more than a year, Sudan has been ravaged by war, plunging its people into famine, disease, and relentless violence.

More than 2.9 million children are acutely malnourished, according to Save the Children.