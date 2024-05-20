Qatar SC win in penalties to set up an Amir Cup final date with Al Sadd

Qatar SC advances to the 2024 Amir Cup final after a penalty shootout victory over Al Gharafa, eyeing a third title against Al Sadd, who secured their spot with a 1-0 win over Al Duhail.

Qatar SC’s hard-fought victory over Al Gharafa in the semi-final of the 2024 Amir Cup on Sunday as they won the penalty shootout 4-3 after both teams had ended regulation time at 2-2.

Bruno Tabata and Ali Awad scored for Qatar SC in the 53rd and 83rd minutes, respectively, while Ferjani Sassi and Yacine Brahimi nailed the back of the net for Al Gharafa in the 55th and 73rd minutes.

Al Gharafa, who hoped to win their eighth title, had their dreams crumpled, edging Qatar SC to reach the football final for the seventh time in its history.

Qatar SC aims to clinch its third Amir Cup title. Its last victory was in 1976 against tournament favorite Al Sadd.

Al Sadd secured their spot in the 2024 Amir Cup final after defeating Al Duhail 1-0 in their semi-final clash as Akram Afif scored the lone winning goal of the match.

Al Sadd, Qatar’s undisputed golden team, is the most crowned Amir Cup winner with a staggering 18 titles to their name.

Last season, Al Arabi was crowned champions of the 51st edition of the Amir Football Cup after defeating Al Sadd 3-0 to clinch the Amir Cup after a gap of 30 years.

The two teams will play their final on the 24 May at the Education City Stadium.