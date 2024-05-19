Al Sadd marches on to qualify for Amir Cup final for the 29th time

Al Sadd advanced to the 2024 Amir Cup final by defeating Al Duhail 1-0, with Akram Afif scoring the decisive goal.

In the 13th minute, Akram came close to scoring Al-Sadd’s opening goal, but his shot went over the Al-Duhail crossbar.

Al-Sadd was also denied a penalty midway through the second half when Akram fell in the box following a challenge.

Advancing to the Amir Cup final for the 29th time, Afif’s 46th-minute goal proved decisive as Al Sadd edged out the arch-rivals and will now await either Al Gharafa and Qatar SC, who play their semi-final match today.

Last season, Al Arabi was crowned champions of the 51st edition of the Amir Football Cup after defeating Al Sadd 3-0 to clinch the Amir Cup after a gap of 30 years.

The final match between both teams will be on 24 May at the Education City Stadium, with Al Sadd dubbed the tournament’s favourite.

Al Sadd, the undisputed golden team of Qatar, stands tall as the most crowned Amir Cup winner with a staggering 18 titles to their name.

They are the only Qatari team to have won the AFC Champions League in Asia and harbour a national record of 64 official football championships.