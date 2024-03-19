Qatar prodigy Hamad Mousa invited to feature in Nike Basketball

The Qatari hooper has been invited to compete in the 25th edition of the Oregon Championship, where he will play top under-19 players selected by USA Basketball.

The Nike Hoop Summit of USA has requested the talent of Qatar’s Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) player Hamad Mousa for the upcoming 25th edition of the Oregon Championship set to take place in April.

Invited to join a global team of 12 players for the 25th edition, Mousa could compete in the top under-19 players selected by USA Basketball.

The choice of Mousa has been applauded by the QBF, which released a statement congratulating the plater.

“This is particularly noteworthy as the current participation marks a historic moment for the Nike Hoop Summit in 2024, following a span of 24 years since Qatari Yassin Mousa, a renowned figure in Asian basketball, became the first player from the Arab world to receive an invitation to compete in the prestigious Nike Hoop Summit,” QBF said.

“Together with Tony Parker and other athletes, he left a mark in history. In 2024, history will be revisited in a thrilling manner: Hamad, the eldest son of Mousa, is recognized as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Hailing from the NBA Academy, the young man aims to become the first Qatari player to secure a contract and compete in the NBA. He aspires to surpass his father and etch his name in history by playing alongside the world’s finest players,” the statement added

Serving as a venue for NBA team scouts to observe the team’s practice sessions and assess its talent, Mousa will be the sole player representing the Middle East.

In 2022, Mousa turned heads at the Basketball Without Borders camp at All-Star Weekend with a performance that witnessed 9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The World Team Roster includes other players like AJ Dybantsa, Khaman Maluach, VJ Edgecombe, Nolan Traore, and Ulrich Chomche.