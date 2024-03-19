Qatar’s Golden Falcon Barshim to face off against rising star Hamish Kerr in Suzhou Diamond League

Two of the world’s finest high jumpers will compete at the second Diamond League meeting of the season in Suzhou next month.

Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim will face New Zealand rising athlete Hamish Kerr in a high jump clash at the second Wanda Diamond League meeting in Suzhou on May 27th.

The two global gold medallists are set to showcase a thrilling competition as Kerr is the world leader this year, having cleared 2.36m to take his maiden global title.

Three-time world champion Barshim has prioritised training in the build-up to his Olympic defence, as he has not competed since winning his third Asian Games title in October last year.

Speaking ahead of the match, Barshim said, “I’m happy to be back in China to start my new season. Last year I finished my season in China at the Asian games and it was fantastic atmosphere and support.”

The 32-year-old added that he had never been to Suzhou but was looking forward to visiting and competing there.

For Barshim, the event in Suzhou will be one of the critical indicators of his form as he strives to become the first to ever win two men’s Olympic high jump titles.

He has captured 23 individual event wins and has become a household name for locals in the Gulf State and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Kerr expressed high expectations for himself, stating, “I’m looking forward to making my first-ever trip to China a successful one.”

“After jumping 2.36 at World Indoors, I know I am in great shape leading into the meeting. I can’t wait to compete against some of the other best jumpers in the world, in front of what will be an amazing crowd,” Kerr added.