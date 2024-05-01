Qatar National Library to host educational events throughout May

All the events are free to attend.

Qatar National Library (QNL) is set to host a wide range of free educational events throughout May as it participates in the annual Doha International Book Fair, the library announced on Tuesday.

The library will be present at the book fair, scheduled to take place between May 9-18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The event is one of the oldest and largest international exhibitions in the region, according to QNL.

“The Library encourages all community members to register for its events. For more information about the Library’s activities and to register and attend these events – all of which are free – please visit our website,” QNL said.

Apart from the long-anticipated local event, QNL will begin its activities on May 1 with an event dedicated to mothers under its ‘Mommy-to-Be Speaker Series’.

Farah Abu Reslan, a toddler intuitive sleep specialist, will lead the session where she will assist mothers in finding solutions to their babies’ sleep-related problems.

QNL hosted the ‘Mommy to Be Festival’ in February, an event especially made for expectant parents to network and learn about parenthood.

Some of the topics the guest speakers highlighted included the role of Qatari fathers in their families and their journey to fatherhood.

Then on May 3, QNL will host the Advanced Survey Analysis workshop, a chance for participants to learn all about interpreting survey data.

The session also aims to provide attendees with the basic skills to conduct complex statistical analyses and create compelling visualisations within SPSS, a programme for statistical analysis.

On May 6, QNL quests will learn more about outer space with the Science Book Forum’s lecture “Mysteries of the Sky and the Universe” with Dr. Nidal Qassoum.

From space to earth, specifically the heart of the Middle East, a seminar on the Palestinian cause will take place on May 15 at QNL.

The seminar aims to educate attendees about the history of the occupation of Palestine starting with the mass expulsion of the native population during the Nakba, or catastrophe, of 1948. The event will also present the cruel reality of Palestinians under the occupation.

On May 21, QNL will host a session on the global economic outlook from The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), led by Pat Thaker, Editorial and Regional Director of MEA at EIU.

Thaker will provide insights into economic and political developments in addition to the business environments with the potential to grow.

A webinar by QNL’s Preservation and Conservation regional centre about the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law’s efforts to combat illicit trafficking in cultural objects.

Wrapping up this month’s events, QNL will host the ‘Talk of Pens Club’ series on May 25, a space for aspiring writers to exchange ideas and expertise to create a story in Arabic.

On the same day, visitors can attend the ‘Our Children Matter’ series, a special event on the importance of integrating reading into children’s lives. Dr. Devika Rangachari, an award-winning author, will lead this session.