‘Tech&Culture’: Italy-Qatar republic day celebration for kids

The Embassy of Italy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) through Studio 5, successfully hosted the third edition of ‘La Festa della Repubblica dei Piccoli’, or Kids’ Republic Day, at ACS International School in Doha.

The unique event was held as part of the ‘Week of the Italian Language in the World’, aimed at fostering the strong cultural ties between Italy and Qatar by engaging children in fun, tech-inspired activities.

This year’s theme, ‘Tech&Culture’, brought together Italian and Qatari children aged 3 to 12 for a series of interactive workshops and activities. Designed and executed by Studio 5, the event introduced participants to both countries’ rich cultures through a creative blend of technology and tradition.

Culturally themed workshops

Children explored technology in a culturally immersive way through four exciting workshops. These included:

Formula 1 Race (Lusail vs Monza Circuits) : A competitive robot race, where kids controlled line-following Vex robots, showcasing the famous Lusail and Monza circuits.

: A competitive robot race, where kids controlled line-following Vex robots, showcasing the famous Lusail and Monza circuits. Football Match (Qatar vs Italy) : A mini football game played with Ozobots, controlled by electronic tablets.

: A mini football game played with Ozobots, controlled by electronic tablets. Digital Chef (Pizza Making) : A virtual reality pizza-making activity where children created their own digital pizzas.

: A virtual reality pizza-making activity where children created their own digital pizzas. AI Languages Interaction: An innovative system allowing children to learn words in Arabic and Italian using AI technology.

Studio 5 also demonstrated cutting-edge additive manufacturing, including a 3D printer that produced small cookie cutters, allowing kids to see the intersection of technology and creativity in real-time.

Strengthening ties through tech and tradition

The event was a collaboration between the Embassy of Italy and ACS International School Doha, which recently launched a comprehensive program celebrating Italian culture through both curricular and extracurricular activities. These workshops helped children deepen their understanding of Italian language and culture through fun language games, cultural quizzes, and multimedia projects.

Ambassador of Italy Paolo Toschi, along with his wife Federica Cellini Toschi, expressed their excitement about the event. “This celebration not only strengthens the cultural ties between Italy and Qatar but also offers young people a unique opportunity to explore the beauty and richness of our traditions while exploring the technologies of the future,” said Toschi.

Bridging cultures through digital innovation

Ms. Duha Ali Al-Buhendi, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, emphasised the importance of integrating technology into cultural education. “Our collaboration with the Embassy of Italy highlights how technology can be a bridge between cultures. Through tools like robotics, AI, and 3D printing, children experience the power of technology in a hands-on, engaging way, aligning with our mission to foster digital literacy and creative thinking in future generations.”

A celebration of friendship and learning

The third edition of ‘La Festa della Repubblica dei Piccoli’ was more than just a cultural event. It symbolised the deep-rooted friendship between Italy and Qatar and offered young participants the chance to learn, create, and explore both cultures through the lens of innovation. As the children eagerly engaged in the day’s activities, it was clear that this event had left a lasting impact on the future generation, inspiring a sense of creativity, curiosity, and intercultural appreciation.