From shopping to exhibitions: five events and activities to check out this weekend in Doha

This weekend is offering a wide range of events and activities to enjoy, from shopping to exhibitions.

With hot summer temperatures and humidity still making it difficult to enjoy outdoor events, indoor activities, events and venues are still available for the public to enjoy.

For those looking for things to do and places to visit, Doha News has compiled a list of five events and places worth checking out this weekend.

1. International Shopping Exhibition

Shopping enthusiasts can head to Katara Cultural Village for the International Shopping Exhibition, Doha’s biggest shopping venture. Shoppers will get to purchase a wide range of items on display including clothing, home accessories and food among others from different countries.

Date: September 27 – October 13

Location: Katara Cultural Village

Time: Saturday – Thursday from 10:00am – 10:00pm

Friday’s from 3:00pm – 10:00pm

2. Reesha Children’s Art Exhibition 2024

Mini creatives can head to the Qatar National Library for the Reesha Children’s Art Exhibition 2024 where they can view pieces titled ‘Artworks Inspired by the Novel Men in the Sun’ that raise awareness about the Palestinian cause.

The exhibition is held in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Children’s Literature Center. Children will also get the chance to learn about the role of art for cultural and humanitarian purposes.

Those with visual impairment can also enjoy the exhibition using audio descriptions provided.

Date: October 9 – December 31

Location: Qatar National Library

Time: Saturday to Thursday from 8:00am – 8:00pm

Friday’s from 4:00pm – 8:00pm

3. The Sky above Gaza… Imagine

In yet another chance to highlight the Palestinian cause and the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip through art, people can visit the Fire Station for ‘The Sky above Gaza…Imagine‘.

Curated in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent, the exhibition features the works of over 50 artists from Palestine and the Arab World. Part of the exhibition’s proceeds will go towards supporting the people of Gaza.

Date: September 17 – November 7

Location: Fire Station

Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

4. Mosaics of Morocco Film Screenings

Film and art enthusiasts can enjoy a series of four contemporary Moroccan films by prominent and emerging directors from the country at the Museum of Islamic Art this weekend.

The screenings are held by the Doha Film Institute to celebrate the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, a chance for both cultures to interact with one another.

Date: October 10 – 12

Location: Museum of Islamic Art

Time: Most film screenings are at 7:00pm

Tickets: Free of charge, pre-registration required

5. Quality time at Tornado Dune Plaza

For those wanting to simply unwind and enjoy a treat or drink can visit the Tornado Dune Plaza.

The all-new Tornado Dune Plaza is the latest hotspot in Doha, providing a wide range of restaurants and cafes with air conditioned outdoor seating.

Located in the centre of Qatar’s vibrant West Bay business district, it provides a venue for families and friends to meet and network outdoors while staying protected from the summer heat and humidity.

Location: West Bay

Date / Time: Varies