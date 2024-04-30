‘Knowledge builds civilisations’: Culture Ministry announces dates for Doha International Book Fair

This year is set to have the largest international participation since the fair began, with as many as 515 publishing houses from 42 countries confirmed to attend.



The Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) will soon host the world’s bookworms for the anticipated Doha International Book Fair (DIBF).



Now in its 33rd edition, the Qatari Ministry of Culture announced via X on Monday that this year’s slogan is ‘Knowledge builds civilisations.’



Set to start on May 9, this year will feature the largest international participation since the fair began.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that as many as 515 publishing houses from 42 countries are confirmed to attend.

The QNA report added that Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali, the Culture Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs, said that not only does the DIBF serve as a platform for the lively exchange of knowledge, expertise and enlightened ideas – the fair’s resounding international participation also strengthens its goal to support intellectual progress, creativity, and literary and knowledge production.



International participating entities set to attend this year include the United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah Book Authority and Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Institute of Public Administration.



Closer to home, Qatari participants include Rosa Publishing House, which was established by Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari and Katara Publishing House whose director is Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi.



Other national entities set to attend for the love of books include the Lusail University, the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, and Qatar Museums.

Guest of honour

During an interview with the Culture Ministry, Abdulaziz Al Khater, a Qatari writer, described the DIBF as “an annual cultural phenomenon celebrated by all intellectuals and reading lovers in society.”

This cultural phenomenon spans over five decades.

الكاتب عبدالعزيز الخاطر: "معرض الكتاب ظاهرة ثقافية سنوية يحتفل بها جميع المثقفين ومحبي القراءة في المجتمع"#معرض_الدوحة_الدولي_للكتاب33#بالمعرفة_تُبنى_الحضارات#وزارة_الثقافة pic.twitter.com/fd34bhY9gN — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCQatar) April 29, 2024

The DIBF first launched in 1972 under the supervision of not just the first public library in the country, but the whole of the Gulf region – Dar Al Kutub Al Qatariyya.



What initially began as a bi-annual event soon became a yearly occasion by 2002 due to popular demand.



Later, in 2010, the DIBF introduced the ‘Guest of Honour’ accolade during the festivities. Every year, a country is chosen to take centre stage at the DECC with a pavilion of an array of national literature and culture offerings to all exhibition-goers.



The Qatari Culture Ministry revealed on Monday that this year’s Guest of Honour is Gulf neighbour Oman. With the support of the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Culture, visitors will be treated to live Omani folk music and other art forms showcasing its heritage.



Meanwhile, in 2023, Saudi was the DIBF’s honorific guest.



Other previous DIBF honorific guests include the United States, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Japan, Brazil, Germany and France.