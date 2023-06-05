Museum With No Frontiers launches online with new exhibition platform

Virtual programming and displays are no foreign concept to the Museum With No Frontiers.

The Museum With No Frontiers (MWNF) has launched a new online exhibition platform, where users can browse through themes and interact with collections digitally through a quicker, more dynamic system.

The event took place in Doha and was co-hosted by the Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum on Monday, under the patronage of Sheikh Faisal himself.

The new platform is based on an experimental exhibition called “Using Color in Art” – enabling people to explore numerous themes and interact digitally with displays more quickly and easily.

The new exhibition platform, according to UN Under-Secretary-General Miguel Ángel Moratinos, is a step in the direction of fostering mutual respect and understanding between cultures since it allows for in-person and online discussions that uphold harmony, respect and solidarity.

The brand-new platform allows MWNF to use various resources to easily guide viewers through history and art.

Virtual programming and displays are no foreign concept to MWNF.

Since its founding in 1995, MWNF has established a number of well-known and extensive online museums and galleries as it worked closely with well-known websites and institutions.

As of now, projects like “Discover Islamic Art,” “Discover Baroque Art,” and “Sharing History,” have been launched. There are also MWNF Galleries where the content is sorted by medium or type of objects, such as “Discover Carpet Art” or “Discover Glass Art”.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a shift in the cultural landscape gearing towards more digital and virtual activities.

Even with physical shows are starting up again, there is still a growing demand for cultural institutions from people all over the world to be able to access creative and educational resources with just one click.

This was the primary driving force behind MWNF’s intention to create its new online platform.

Creating global exhibition initiatives that offer equal participation opportunities to all partners, comes as a part of some of the goals MWNF is setting up.

Another such goal is the creation of exhibitions with a focus on information that is age-appropriate for various levels of instruction for targeted educational groups.

What is MWNF?

MWNF is a global partnership programme comprised of both public and private partners. Its goal is to create bridges through knowledge and understanding.

The two main components of the initiative are the MWNF Virtual Museum and its associated online exhibitions and galleries, as well as the MWNF Exhibition Trails and its associated travel guides and virtual tours.

MWNF’s involvement in virtual exhibitions dates back to 2006, when the first MWNF online exhibition cycle was launched as a part of the ‘Discover Islamic Art’ initiative.

The great Islamic dynasties that ruled in the Mediterranean between the Umayyad and Ottoman periods are represented by their artistic legacies in 18 shows. Each show features objects – artifacts and monuments – from 14 different nations.

The largest of its kind, the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, which has an area of roughly 50,000 square metres is a personal museum situated near Al Sheehaniya, northwest of Doha.

It has more than 40,000 objects that date back to antiquity, from the Jurassic period to the present.