Qatar Museums unveils events, workshops for May

Most of the events require pre-registration online.

Qatar Museums announced on Monday an exciting lineup of artistic events and workshops for the public, set to take place throughout May.

The events include the Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar, a makeup workshop, and painting activities for adults and children.

The activities and events will take place in different locations, including the Museum of Islamic Arts (MIA), the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), the Fire Station, and Mathaf.

1. Crafting Zines: Experimenting with Printed Imagery Workshop

As part of the Tasweer Photo Festival, a two-day workshop about zine making will take place in Bayt Al Wakra with artist Jood Elbeshti.

Zines are hand-made self-published magazines that are made of compiled photographs to tell a story.

The workshop will take place between 24-25 May, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend it must pay QAR 100 and register online.

2. Makeup workshop with Zeinab Kain

M7 Creative Learning Space is set to host a makeup workshop with Hollywood-certified makeup artist Zeinab Kain.

During the workshop, attendees will attend a live tutorial with Kain where they can ask questions regarding her makeup techniques. A lucky participant will also get the chance to win a personalised makeup consultation by the artist.

The workshop will take place on May 4, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those wishing to attend must pay QAR 350 and register online.

3. Art Painting at MIA

MIA is hosting an art painting workshop for children aged between eight and 11 to learn technical drawing skills and develop their creativity.

The workshop is for Arabic speakers and will take place on May 11, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Parents willing to enrol their children can do so online four days before the workshop.

4. An Artist’s Adventure at MIA

Also at MIA, children aged five to seven will embark on an artistic adventure on May 11.

The children will first listen to a story about the world of art before unleashing their creativity during an activity built on the things they learned from the story.

The workshop is hosted in English from 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Parents willing to enrol their children can do so online four days before the workshop.

5. Fashioning An Empire – Watercolour Painting for Adults

Adults can also join the painting fun at MIA between May 12-14 where they will be paying special focus to the Safavid Empire.

The workshop will feature the empire’s intricate designs that the participants will re-create on watercolour paper.

The workshop is hosted in English and Arabic between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Participants must pre-register online four days before the workshop.

6. Flower of the Past at MIA

Children aged five to seven can tap into the world of Islamic art with this MIA event, hosted in English.

The children will start with a tour around MIA followed by a workshop focused on the designs of pots and vases on cardboard.

The event will take place between May 14-15 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Parents willing to enrol their children can do so online four days prior to the workshop.

7. Sidra Diaries at NMoQ

Children aged 12 and below along with their families can enjoy a storytelling session on the significance of the Sidra tree in Qatar’s heritage.

The event will take place on May 4 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at NMoQ’s Heritage Garden. Those wishing to attend the event must email [email protected].

8. A Story of Pearl Divers at NMoQ

This event will take visitors aged 16 and above back in time to the beginning of Qatar’s journey into wealth through pearl diving, way before the discovery of oil and gas.

A daily tour between May 13-20 will guide the visitors through the history of pearls and pearl trade in Qatar.

The tour will take place in English between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. then the Arabic version will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the event must email [email protected].

9. Family’s Exploration Journey

Families and children aged six to nine are set to participate in an interactive tour of Qatar’s heritage and environment at NMoQ.

The event will take place on May 18 in English between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. then in Arabic between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

10. Art Lessons with Ismail Azzam

Every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, participants will get hands-on experience with renowned Iraqi artist Ismail Azzam.

Taking place at Mathaf, the workshop will teach different portraiture techniques including pencil, charcoal and paint. While the workshop is for beginners, it is for people with basic to intermediate sketching and drawing skills.

The participants are required to bring their own sketchbook and might be asked to model for the artists. The classes will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

11. Creating Fashion Mood Boards with Alanoud Alghamdi

Meanwhile, the Fire Station: Artists in Residence is hosting a fashion workshop with local artist Alanoud Alghamdi to create fashion mood boards.

The workshop will be held in Arabic and participants are required to bring their laptop or iPad.

The event will take place on May 4 from 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration can be done via the Fire Station’s Instagram account or by emailing [email protected].