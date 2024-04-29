What’s at stake for this year’s Tasweer Single Image, Project awards?

Winners at Tasweer’s Photo Festival will have their work showcased, amplifying the creative viewpoints of the region’s talents. This platform aims to unveil the limitless possibilities of regional creativity, captivating audiences worldwide



Tasweer is calling on West Asia and North Africa’s (WANA) visual virtuosos to submit their entries for this year’s Tasweer Single Image and Project awards.



The Single Image competition is a celebration of WANA’s unique vantage point of the world around them – providing a platform to showcase their talent and engage with a global audience.



Photographers from WANA of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit “a single photographic image that encapsulates the photographer’s personal narrative and experience,” Tasweer said.



Entries can either be solo or submitted as a collective.

Successful entries 2,000 Qatari Riyal grant per awardee and their work will be showcased live and digitally at the Tasweer Photo Festival.



Meanwhile, the Project Awards is designed to support WANA’s photographers to develop a new or complete an already existing project.



Unlike the Single Image competition, applicants for the Project Award can incorporate film as part of their submission – so long as photographic practices and imagery are central to the concept of the film.



Successful entries for the Project Award will also be given a 30,000 Qatari Riyal grant and their work will be showcased during the live and digital events of the Tasweer 2025 Festival.

Tasweer Photo Festival

An offshoot of Qatar Museums, Tasweer is a platform that strives to nurture the region’s creative community and strengthen its creative economy.



The Tasweer Photo Festival platform gathers WANA’s innovative photographers under one roof to share their craft and foster conversations about the development of the region’s photography economy.

During the 2023 Tasweer Photo Festival, Qatari photographer Khalifa Al Obaidly offered his perspective on the distinguishing factors of winning entries in the ‘See Things Differently’ competition. Source: @Tasweer.qa, via Instagram.

At last year’s biennial event, festival-goers were treated to four exhibitions. Msheireb’s M7 hosted the Doha Fashion Fridays and A Chance to Breathe exhibitions. Meanwhile, the Hadeer Omar: And Thereafter installation was displayed at Al Koot Fort and the Mashael Al Hejazi: My Mother Lulwa’s House installation was at Majlis Barahat Al Jufairi.



The Doha Fashion Fridays exhibition was a photographic documentation of Qatar’s migrant stories through street style.

Khalid Al Baih, a Sudanese political cartoonist, came up with the idea of bridging the gap between Qatar’s labourers and locals through a blog dedicated to street style and storytelling.

“‘What are their stories?’ I’d ask myself. Over time, the sight of workers in their blue overalls and hardhats became a common sight [in Doha and] I wanted to explore this more,” he said to local media about how the idea for Doha Fashion Fridays came about.

Speaking on the power of photography in the region, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Qatar Museums’ Chairperson said: “The medium of photography can tell stories and convey meaning like no other.”

She added that despite its potential, “the number of opportunities for the art form to be recognized, studied, and discussed with practitioners, critics, and enthusiasts are becoming fewer, especially in our region.”

Through its programmes, exhibitions and offerings for the public, Tasweer amplifies the creativity of the region to the world and opens its eyes to the limitless creative possibilities of the region’s young people.