Qatar loses on both fronts as Al Sadd and Al Duhail face defeat at AFC Champions League

Qatar’s local teams have continuously faced defeat at the AFC Champions League tournament.

Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf struck a 3-1 win against Qatar’s Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League, as Iran’s Persepolis secured a solid 1-0 win over Al Duhail on the same night.

The loss for Al Sadd came through footballer Sukhrob Nurulloyev, who gifted Nasaf a first-half lead before Azizbek Amonov hit twice in the second half to seal the game.

The crushing performance almost ended without an effort from Qatar up until the last ten minutes of the match when Boualem Khoukhi managed to reduce the deficit.

Al Sadd barely held its composure through the frustrating game as the match ended with ten men after Akram Afif was sent off with a red card.

The defeat came after Al Sadd held a goalless draw against the United Arab team’s Sharjah in the AFC Champions League opener.

Al Sadd will take on Jordan’s Al Faisaly as they try to rescue themselves from elimination.

Over in Iran, a second-half goal from local Omid Alishah proved to be the difference as Persepolis picked up its first three points in the tournament.

Despite having the talent of Philippe Coutinho, Qatar was unable to land the ball in the net.

Michael Olunga edged closest with two small windows against Persepolis but was held back by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on both occasions.

Moving without a win after two games, Qatar will now prepare to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, who have so far carried a strong performance at the AFC Champions League.